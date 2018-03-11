The Latest: Kyle Busch wins 1st stage; Kevin Harvick 2nd - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

The Latest: Kyle Busch wins 1st stage; Kevin Harvick 2nd

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Implosion: Tallest building in Kentucky's capital demolished

    Implosion: Tallest building in Kentucky's capital demolished

    Sunday, March 11 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-03-11 21:12:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Adam Beam). The 28-story Capital Plaza Tower falls during a controlled demolition in Frankfort, Ky., on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Built in 1972, the former state government office building was demolished to make way for a new five-story buildin...(AP Photo/Adam Beam). The 28-story Capital Plaza Tower falls during a controlled demolition in Frankfort, Ky., on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Built in 1972, the former state government office building was demolished to make way for a new five-story buildin...
    Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watch.More >>
    Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watch.More >>

  • Digital ads, social media hide political campaign messaging

    Digital ads, social media hide political campaign messaging

    Sunday, March 11 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-03-11 21:12:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, from left, Facebook General Counsel Colin Stretch, Twitter Acting General Counsel Sean Edgett and Google Senior Vice President and General Counsel Kent Walker are sworn in for ...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, from left, Facebook General Counsel Colin Stretch, Twitter Acting General Counsel Sean Edgett and Google Senior Vice President and General Counsel Kent Walker are sworn in for ...
    Social media offers a dark space for political campaigns where journalists can't observe.More >>
    Social media offers a dark space for political campaigns where journalists can't observe.More >>

  • Afghanistan war impacted Army vet behind California attack

    Afghanistan war impacted Army vet behind California attack

    Sunday, March 11 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-03-11 21:12:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man pushes a woman in a wheelchair past the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with...(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man pushes a woman in a wheelchair past the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with...
    People who knew him say the Army veteran who killed three women in California had long dreamed of serving his country but his skill as a marksman led to dangerous missions in Afghanistan that left him anxious and...More >>
    People who knew him say the Army veteran who killed three women in California had long dreamed of serving his country but his skill as a marksman led to dangerous missions in Afghanistan that left him anxious and wary when he came back home.More >>
    •   

By JOHN NICHOLSON
AP Sports Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at ISM Raceway (all times local):

1:27 p.m.

Kyle Busch won the first 75-lap stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway, and Kevin Harvick moved up to second in his bid for a third straight victory.

Busch took the lead from Kyle Larson on Lap 56 after Larson had led every green-flag lap. Busch won the Phoenix fall race in 2015, and has nine Xfinity and two Truck wins at the desert track.

Larson passed Martin Truex Jr. on the first lap, lost the top spot to Truex on the first pit stop, and jumped ahead again off the restart.

Harvick started 10th on the mile oval where he has a record eight victories. He won the last two weeks in Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Larson was third in the stage, followed by Denny Hamlin and Truex.

Corey LaJoie lost an engine on Lap 26, bringing out the caution period that served as the scheduled Lap 35 competition caution.

___

12:45 p.m.

Kevin Harvick started 10th at ISM Raceway, chasing his third straight NASCAR Cup Series victory and record-extending ninth at the desert track.

He's also was trying to get past penalties for technical violations found after his Las Vegas victory last week.

Defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. started from the pole, followed by the Hendrick Motorsports trio of Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman. Team Penske's Logano started fifth. Logano is the last driver to win three in a row, accomplishing the feat in 2015.

Morning rain gave way to sun well before the drivers hit the track. On Friday, light rain delayed the Xfinity Series race for two hours.

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.