TRACKING: Breezy and cool start to the week, followed by warmer temperatures

Written by Kyle Kiel, KWWL Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
The clouds will be sticking around through the overnight hours, with a NW wind 5-10 mph and low temperatures in the 20s.

Monday will start out with a partly cloudy sky, but the sky will gradually become sunny by afternoon.  It will be a bit breezy at times with a NW wind 10-20 mph, and highs in the lower 30s north (still a little snow on the ground) to lower 40s south.

Tuesday will be another cool day, but our wind switches to the southwest by Wednesday, and that will usher in warmer air for the second half of the work week.  Highs will be in the middle 40s Wednesday, with lower to middle 50s Thursday through Sunday.

There is a slight chance for rain Friday, but a stronger storm system moves in late next Sunday, which will bring a better chance for rain.  This will likely cause a wide range in temperatures as well by next Sunday/Monday.  Stay with KWWL for updates. 

