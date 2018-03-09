Crews at the scene of apartment fire in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crews at the scene of apartment fire in Waterloo

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Firefighters are at the scene of an apartment fire in Waterloo.

Crews were called to the fire in the 1300 block of West Donald Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday. 

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online for more details on the fire as they become available.

