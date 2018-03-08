"Meet with the Sheriff" on March 21 - Town hall meeting planned for Cedar Falls

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson invites the public to a town hall meeting on March 21 to discuss any concerns and have questions answered on a wide range of issues the community is facing.

"I have invited Cedar Falls Fire Chief, John Bostwick, and Cedar Falls Police Chief (and Director of Safety Services) Jeff Olson to join me as my guests. We look forward to discussing our agency’s partnerships and positive relationships, but also in fielding questions in this town hall format," said Sheriff Thompson in a press release.

Thompson said there are always interesting discussions at town hall meetings, with valuable information shared by both agencies and those community members who attend. Thompson looks forward to leaving everyone better informed and connected to the public services the agencies provide, individually and collectively.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the Cedar Falls Public Library (524 Main Street).

