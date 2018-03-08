Developing: No one injured in fire at Midwest Foam and Insulation

DEVELOPING: Crews say no one was hurt in the fire at Midwest Foam and Insulation.

Firefighters say the fire started around 7:30 this morning. They say the fire was contained to the storage shed. The shed was destroyed, along with a truck, an ATV, a lawnmower and several trailers that had fiber glass insulation in them.

Denver and Janesville firefighters responded to the fire. They say although the fire happened in rural Cedar Falls, this was an area that the Denver Fire Department is responsible for.

UPDATE: A KWWL crew member says the building on fire is a shed that belongs to Cedar Falls business Midwest Foam and Insulation. Denver and Janesville Firefighters are on scene.

Firefighters were called to 1040 W. Cedar Wapsi Road for the report of a fire.

This is a developing story.