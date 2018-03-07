Senator Grassley backs proposed federal funding for school safety

Senator Grassley backs proposed federal funding for school safet - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

In light of the Florida school shooting, some lawmakers are looking to provide schools with more tools for securing campuses. 

Under the School Safety and Mental Health Services Improvement Act that was proposed on Wednesday by 13 U.S. Senators, educators may soon have new financial resources for improving school safety. 

If approved, the act would allow school districts to use federal dollars under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to improve or add security infrastructure like technology or personnel, hire counselors, and establish violence prevention programs.  It would also provide dollars for mental health programs and education.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is one of the lawmakers behind the proposal. 

"Students should not only feel safe at school, but they should be safe at school. Making federal resources available so schools can upgrade their security and mental health programs and infrastructure is an important way of making all of our students safer," said Grassley.

