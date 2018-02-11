UPDATE: 1.8M bond set in assault of female clerk during Waterloo robbery

UPDATE: Waterloo police have arrested a man they say is responsible for multiple convenience store robberies and at least one sexual assault.

Jamar R. Wise, 25, was charged with four robberies, including one at the B & B East off of Bishop Avenue on February 10th.

According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office website, Wise's bond is set at $1,845,000.

The female clerk who was working at the time was badly assaulted by the robber. Wise has been charged with 2nd Degree Robbery and Sexual Abuse in the case.

Wise is also charged with 2nd Degree Robbery, Assault while participating in a Felony and Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse for a robbery that happened at the Prime Mart on Broadway in late February.

Waterloo Police say Wise is charged in two other robberies from January. The first was at the Metro Mart on Falls Avenue and the second was at the Neighborhood Mart on Lafayette.

Wise was arrested, Tuesday morning after a short pursuit near the Yesway on San Marnan.

---------------------------------------

Waterloo Police say a clerk at a convenience store was assaulted during a robbery this weekend.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to B & B East, off of Bishop Avenue, for a reported robbery and assault. Waterloo Police say the man assaulted the female clerk before taking off with some money.

The owner of B &B tells KWWL that the woman has face and head injuries, but has been released from the hospital and will be okay. The owner and other employees say they are shaken by the incident.

A description of the suspect has not been made available. Waterloo Police believe the man is responsible for several recent robberies in Black Hawk County and because of the active investigation, a lot of details and surveillance photos are not being released just yet.

They are asking people to keep an eye out for a man who is acting suspicious- someone carrying around an unexplained amount of cash.

The group Cedar Valley Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.