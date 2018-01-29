Police give new details into January deadly wrong way crash on I-380

UPDATE: Police in Cedar Rapids have released new information into a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver along Interstate 380 in January.

Police previously said 69-year-old Robert Norton Jr. was driving southbound in the northbound lanes around 9:10 p.m. on January 29, and collided with a car driven by 28-year-old Jennifer Koenighain. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, investigators say there "was the presence of alcohol but there was no forensic correlation with intoxication level as defined by Iowa Code" within Norton's system, meaning he was within the legal limit to drive. Witness statements coupled with Iowa Department of Transportation camera footage appeared to show Norton's car driving on the inside lane, where his car collided with the one driven by Koenighain. Police say Norton's car looked to be traveling slower than the other vehicles going the correct way on the other side of the median, and that his car did not appear to swerve as he drove the wrong way.

---------------------------

UPDATE: The founder of the KRNA radio station and KZIA otherwise known as Z102.9 was killed in a wrong way crash on I-380 last night.

Cedar Rapids Police say 69-year-old Robert Norton Jr. was driving a Prius southbound in the northbound lanes on I-380 near 33rd Avenue SW when he collided with a Volvo S40.

Norton was pronounced dead at the scene along with the driver of the Volvo, 28-year-old Jennifer Koenighain.

Koenighain was an employee at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids where she was a supervisor in the patients accounts department.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash, the two people inside had non-life-threatening injuries but were transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

---------------------------

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police confirm a deadly accident happened along I-380 last night.



Police received calls about a car traveling southbound, in the northbound lanes, along I-380 near 33rd Ave SW around 9 p.m. Monday.



Officers then found a multiple-vehicle accident in the northbound lanes between 76th Ave SW and Wright Brothers Blvd. SW.



According to police, Robert King Norton, Jr., 69, of Iowa City, died. Officers say his car collided with another car, driven by Jennifer Rae Koenighain, 28, of Cedar Rapids. Koenighain was also pronounced dead at the scene.



A third vehicle was also involved in the crash. Two people in that car received non-life-threatening injuries.



Police say they are continuing to investigate the accident.



------------------------------



Police in Cedar Rapids say a car possibly going southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 380 may have caused a serious crash near the Eastern Iowa Airport on Monday night.

A crash report says numerous 911 callers reporting seeing a car going the wrong way on the road, but police also say they are investigating exactly what happened.

Officers say the crash is serious in nature, and several cars are involved. The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. along I-380, between 76th Avenue and Wright Brothers Boulevard. They also say that northbound traffic is being diverted away from the road at this time, due to the amount of debris on the road from the crash.

There's currently no information on how many people were involved in the crash, nor are there any details on the extent of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online as more information becomes available.