Closed restaurant plans to reopen next month

UPDATE: Nearly two months after closing, an area restaurant dedicated to "The Big Lebowski" said it plans to reopen its doors.

Lebowksi's Bar and Grill in Robins had closed on January 23rd.

The Facebook page from the original restaurant posted on Tuesday that they would be back in business. Comments on the post stated that the business is under new owners and management.

Lebowksi's hopes to reopen on April 15th.

KWWL Reporter Jalyn Souchek contributed to this update.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

(OLD STORY) A restaurant dedicated to the cult classic "The Big Lebowski" is closing their doors today.

Lebowski's Bar and Grill in Robins announced the closure on Facebook. It opened less than 2 years ago.

The restaurant says road construction nearby slowed down business, proving to be too big of an obstacle to overcome.

Owner Shawn Bodensteiner said he was dreaming of opening a place like this for 30 years.