‘Stranger Things’ star poses with teen for hilarious senior photos

Yearbook photos can sometimes be a little stiff.

But thanks to social media, one high school senior's picture got strange!

A fan in California tweeted at David Harbor, asking him to take senior pictures with her.

He plays Jim Hopper in the Netflix series "Stranger Things."

He agreed, but only if he could wear a school sweatshirt and hold a trombone.

The request went viral, and the pictures became a reality.

"It felt so unreal. I could not believe my favorite character was standing right in front of me. It was crazy. I like to say the word weird, but it's not weird because weird sounds not good. It's weird, but crazy, like a good weird," the student, Damaris Fregoso, said. 

She says she now has the most talked about senior photos of the year.

