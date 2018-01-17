Iowa mom dies from flu-related illness

An Iowa mom dies from the flu.

Family members say Nikki Burtlow died on Friday at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

She was just 34 and from Newton.

The family says she was having trouble breathing and decided to go to the ER. She died less than 24 hours later.

"They ended up treating her for a chest cold, and it turned out to be much worse than what that was. We didn't say goodbye. We didn't get a chance to say goodbye," a family member said.

She did not get a flu shot this year.