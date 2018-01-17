Iowa mom dies from flu-related illness - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa mom dies from flu-related illness

Posted: Updated:
NEWTON (KWWL) -

An Iowa mom dies from the flu. 

Family members say Nikki Burtlow died on Friday at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

She was just 34 and from Newton. 

The family says she was having trouble breathing and decided to go to the ER. She died less than 24 hours later.

"They ended up treating her for a chest cold, and it turned out to be much worse than what that was. We didn't say goodbye. We didn't get a chance to say goodbye," a family member said. 

She did not get a flu shot this year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.