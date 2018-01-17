Memorial service for Iowa veterans

The rate of which Iowa veteran suicides occur, generally match the national rates. Those post 9-11 veterans, have a rate at least 20 percent higher above the national rate.

Wednesday, January 17, a memorial service will be held for 75 Iowa veterans that have committed suicide. The memorial service will be held at the Iowa State Capitol at 12:30 p.m. in room 304. The 75 veterans who died in 2014 will be honored. The last year complete veterans suicide records were available from the US Department of Veterans Affairs was in 2014.

Bob Krause, president of Veterans National Recovery Center, says, "“Because suicide information is often confidential, many people do not fully understand the scale of the veteran suicide epidemic. Besides honoring these veterans, we hope to educate Iowans. We will hold services for veteran suicides in future year groups as the information from the VA becomes available." He also added the names of those who committed suicide will be confidential.

The public is invited to attend this memorial service.