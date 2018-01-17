Dubuque County Sheriff collects more than 500 pounds of meds in first year

It's been one year since the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office put out a prescription drug disposal box at their office, and they say it's a year that went well.

According to a Facebook post, the DCSO collected nearly 357 pounds of prescription drugs and more than 187 pounds of non-prescription items, including over-the-counter medications and vitamins.

All told, they collected more than 544 pounds of items last year.

The drop off box is located at the left side of the entryway to the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center.