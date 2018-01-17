Dubuque County Sheriff collects more than 500 pounds of meds in - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque County Sheriff collects more than 500 pounds of meds in first year

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

It's been one year since the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office put out a prescription drug disposal box at their office, and they say it's a year that went well.

According to a Facebook post, the DCSO collected nearly 357 pounds of prescription drugs and more than 187 pounds of non-prescription items, including over-the-counter medications and vitamins.

All told, they collected more than 544 pounds of items last year.

The drop off box is located at the left side of the entryway to the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.