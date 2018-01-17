Radon kits available in Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This month, the Black Hawk County Health Department is selling tests kits, to get the public aware of radon.

January is Radon Awareness Month. Seven out of ten homes in Iowa have dangerously elevated levels of radon, yet many Iowans remain unfamiliar with radon, its health risks, and how to fix elevated indoor levels.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, radioactive gas produced from the decay of naturally occurring uranium in the soil. Radon enters homes and buildings through foundation cracks, construction joints, sump pits, and other openings. Other than testing for radon, there is no regular predictor of which homes will have high radon levels.

When radon is breathed in, it can damage the lungs and cause lung cancer. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer and the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. Luckily, it is easy to test for radon. If radon levels are found to be dangerously elevated, it can be fixed through mitigation.

Test kits will be available at the following locations:

-- Wednesday, January 17, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Hy-Vee University Waterloo; 4000 University Avenue, Waterloo

-- Thursday, January 18, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Hy-Vee Logan Plaza; 2181 Logan Avenue, Waterloo

-- Monday, January 22, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Hy-Vee College Square; 6301 University Avenue, Cedar Falls

-- Wednesday, January 24, 11:00 a.m.-1:00p.m. Cedar Falls Library; 522 Main Street, Cedar Falls