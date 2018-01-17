Top ranked grand View crushes William Penn, 39-6, in college wrestling

Top-ranked and defending NAIA National Wrestling Champion. Grand View, beat William Penn Tuesday, 39-6, in Heart of America Athletic Conference wrestling action.

The Vikings got pins from George Benoit AT 149, Devin Reynolds at 157, Blake Joiner at 165 and Evan Hansen at 197.

The victory pushes Grand View's season record to 11-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

William Penn falls to 1-5 for the season and 02 in the conference.