Top ranked grand View crushes William Penn, 39-6, in college wrestling

Wigginton wins Big 12 honor
For the second time this season University of Northern Iowa freshman guard Tywhon Pickford has been tabbed as the Missouri Valley Conference's Men's Basketball Newcomer of the Week.
The Iowa Hawkeyes had five players in double figures led by Jordan Bohannon with 29 points as the Hawks beat Illinois 104-97 in overtime for their first Big Ten victory of the season.
