Republican Jacob Bossman wins special election in Iowa House District 6

Republican Jacob Bossman defeated his Democratic challenger, Rita DeJong,  in Tuesday's special election in Iowa House District 6 in Woodbury County.

The special election was necessary, as District 6 Representative Jim Carlin won a special election to the Iowa Senate last month.

District 6 is historically a heavy Republican District, covering parts of Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, Bronson and Salix.

