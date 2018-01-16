John Deere historian reflects on 100 years of Waterloo Deere tra - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

John Deere historian reflects on 100 years of Waterloo Deere tractors

You can ask Neil Dalhstrom pretty much anything about the history of John Deere and he'll be more than happy to fill you in. Dahlstrom is Manager of Corporate history and archives for John Deere.  He appeared on The Steele Report on KWWL Sunday to talk about 100 years of manufacturing John Deere tractors in Waterloo.  Here is the program. http://www.kwwl.com/category/256572/the-steele-report

 

