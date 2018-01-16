Winter Olympics peaks interest in figure skating

More and more eastern Iowans are lacing up their ice skates, just in time to learn about the sport ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The Coralville Ice Arena offers classes year-round on how to ice skate, but January's group is bigger than recent previous ones.

"We usually have a burst in the winter, but especially with this year with Olympics coming up, so classes are a bit bigger," Katelyn Rew, Coralville Ice Arena figure skating instructor, said.

Ice skaters as young as three-years-old are embarking on an eight-week training session and, for the kids, the reason they're there is a simple one.

"Because it's fun," 7-year-old, Anais Cannieux, said. She said, if she tries hard enough, maybe one day she could be an Olympian, too.

Instructors say the Winter Olympics not only peaks interest for the sport, it also keeps kids from hanging up their skates too soon.

"Helps our older skaters - kind of inspire them to keep coming and practicing more because they're seeing these people that have worked their long careers and accomplish great things," Rew said.

The ice skating classes are not only for kids, but people of all ages are getting their feet into ice skates. Some for the first time and, for others, the first time in decades. Rew said ice skating is for anyone of all ages and skill levels.

"I think it's great. I'm going to be 30 years old. I've had two back surgeries. So, it's something that I put off for a long time. I didn't think I could do it, but it turns out that I can do it," Cheryl McIntosh said. McIntosh didn't sign up alone. Her two children are taking lessons, too.