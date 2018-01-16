Cedar Falls boys upset top-ranked Iowa City West, 55-54 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls boys upset top-ranked Iowa City West, 55-54

A-J Green poured in 36 points as 10-ranked Cedar Falls upset top-ranked, undefeated and defending state champion, Iowa City West, 55-54, Tuesday night at Cedar Falls.

A-J Green became the all-time leading scorer in Cedar Falls boys high school basketball history. 

With his 36 points, A-J Green now has 1,435 career points. He broke the old record of 1,409, set by James Harrington.

Ben Gerdes hit two free throws with just 13-seconds left to play to secure the Cedar Falls victory. Gerdes had not scored until he made those two free throws

Iowa City West jumped to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter, but,Cedar Falls settled down and took a 24-22 halftime lead..

Patrick McCaffery led Iowa City West with 20-points, including 11 in the 4th quarter. The loss is the first of the season for Iowa City West, now 10-1.

Cedar Falls is now 9-3, including 6 victories in a row. The Tigers are tied for first in the conference with a 7-1 record.

Cedar Falls plays at Cedar Rapids Kennedy Friday night.

