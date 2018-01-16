Cedar Falls boys lead top-ranked Iowa City West 43-40 late in th - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls boys lead top-ranked Iowa City West 43-40 late in the game

Posted: Updated:

Led by all-stater, A-J, Green, 10-ranked Cedar Falls leads top-ranked Iowa City West by 5, 45-40, with less than 3 minutes to play in Cedar Falls.

Early in the game, Green became the all-time leading scorer in Cedar Falls High School boys basketball. Green has 30 points. Update coming.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • ISU's Wigginton wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

    ISU's Wigginton wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

    Monday, January 15 2018 10:54 PM EST2018-01-16 03:54:51 GMT

    Wigginton wins Big 12 honor

    More >>

    Wigginton wins Big 12 honor

    More >>

  • UNI's Pickford MVC Newcomer of the Week

    UNI's Pickford MVC Newcomer of the Week

    Monday, January 15 2018 10:49 PM EST2018-01-16 03:49:54 GMT

    For the second time this season University of Northern Iowa freshman guard Tywhon Pickford has been tabbed as the Missouri Valley Conference's Men's Basketball Newcomer of the Week.

    More >>

    For the second time this season University of Northern Iowa freshman guard Tywhon Pickford has been tabbed as the Missouri Valley Conference's Men's Basketball Newcomer of the Week.

    More >>

  • UNI beats Valpo 81-76 to snap 7 game losing streak

    UNI beats Valpo 81-76 to snap 7 game losing streak

    Saturday, January 13 2018 10:57 PM EST2018-01-14 03:57:54 GMT
    The UNI en's basketball team holds off Valparaiso 81-76 to snap a seven game losing streak and win its first Missouri Valley game of the season. The Panthers got career scoring games out of freshmen Tywhon Pickford (23 points/9 rebounds) and Austin Phyfe (20 points/8 rebounds). Phyfe a freshman from Waverly-Shell Rock got the start tonight ahead of senior Bennett Koch. UNI led by as many as 15 points in the first half and stretched the advantage to 23 points in the second half. The ...More >>
    The UNI en's basketball team holds off Valparaiso 81-76 to snap a seven game losing streak and win its first Missouri Valley game of the season. The Panthers got career scoring games out of freshmen Tywhon Pickford (23 points/9 rebounds) and Austin Phyfe (20 points/8 rebounds). Phyfe a freshman from Waverly-Shell Rock got the start tonight ahead of senior Bennett Koch. UNI led by as many as 15 points in the first half and stretched the advantage to 23 points in the second half. The ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.