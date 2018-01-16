Prominent AIDS crusader Mathilde Krim dies at age 91 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Prominent AIDS crusader Mathilde Krim dies at age 91

Posted: Updated:
Dr. Krim in 2011 (AP Photo) Dr. Krim in 2011 (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Mathilde Krim, a prominent AIDS researcher who galvanized worldwide support in the early fight against the deadly disease, has died. She was 91.

Krim was founding chairman of The Foundation for AIDS Research, or amfAR. The nonprofit says she died at her home in King's Point, New York, on Monday.  amfAR Chief Executive Officer Kevin Robert Frost says in a statement "so many people alive today literally owe their lives" to her.

Krim was a geneticist with experience in cancer research when AIDS first surfaced in the early 1980s. Over the next several decades, she mobilized a vast army of celebrities and others to help raise money and to lessen the disease's stigma.

In 2000, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the U.S.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.