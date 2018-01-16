OPERATION QUICKFIND CANCELLATION: Cedar Rapids police locate teen

UPDATE: The Operation Quickfind for Damontie Haggstrom-Wells has been canceled, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _

Original Story:

Police in Cedar Rapids say they're looking for 15-year-old who went missing this afternoon.

Damontie Haggstrom-Wells was last seen in the 2000 block of Edgewood Road Northwest in Cedar Rapids, around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He's believed to be wearing a white Chicago Bulls jacket, Khaki pants and black tennis shoes. He's around 5'7" with brown eyes and black hair, and police say he's diagnosed with ADHD and depression. A picture of Haggstrom-Wells is included in this web story.

If you have any information, contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.