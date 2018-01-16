Habitat home opens new chapter for Waterloo family

A Waterloo family is moving into their new home, with keys to a new beginning.

Comonious Bre Riley and her 4-year-old son Shunye are starting a new chapter in their home they acquired through Habitat for Humanity. The home

sits on the site of the former Irving Elementary School in Waterloo, where the organization is giving families an opportunity for a fresh start.

"I am truly amazed, I feel blessed, I'm overwhelmed with happiness and I'm just in a state of awe," said Riley. "It's beautiful. It was just everything I wanted it to be. It's my home. It's some place I know my son will be safe, and that's the most important thing to me right now."

But a lot of sweat equity went into building the home. Habitat for Humanity homes are earned through 300 hours of work, classes and then families qualify to purchase the home through a mortgage from habitat with zero interest. Habitat for Humanity Communications director Lindsay Pieters says this is all often done while maintaining a full time job.

For Bre, she helped build the foundation for her home with her own hands back in May 2017.

"Bre is just such a hard-working wonderful woman," said Pieters. "Just knowing the base that she's established for her family and now the future is bright."

Room by room, Bre is still taking it all in.

"I had a vision, I had a vision," Riley laughed. "I'm still having visions as we speak. But for the most part, I kind of had an idea of how I wanted my home and habitat allowed me to pick things so I can pick things and have my vision be mine.

More than just countertops and new appliances, Habitat also worked with Bre to install a sensory swing to help her son who has autism.

"When he gets frustrated, mad, and things just bothering him, and we can't calm himself down we can go down to his own personal therapy area," said Riley.

After all, home is more than a place-it's a feeling.

"I'm thankful for Habitat for accepting me," said Riley. "And helping me build my dream and accomplish a goal that I didn't think I could do on my own. With their help, they just helped me accomplish that. So I'm just glad that I can do that and have my son be proud of something I really did and lay the foundation for what I want to do more in life."

Habitat for Humanity says this all wouldn't be possible without the help of their volunteers and donors to keep the project moving along. The former site of the Irving elementary school building will have 14 Habitat homes complete by either the end of this year or the beginning of next.