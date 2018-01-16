Another lawsuit emerges involving sex abuse at Starry Elementary

A new lawsuit has emerged involving Starry Elementary school in Marion.

In March a teenage boy was convicted of felony sexual abuse for inappropriately touching three kindergarteners at the school while volunteering during the 2016 school year.

The Marion Independent School District settled the lawsuits on their end by paying a total of $1.8 million. The district said each family would receive $600,000 to release claims against them.

The new lawsuit alleges the same classroom volunteer that was convicted in March sexually abused another kindergartener while volunteering the year prior.

The lawsuit says the alleged abuse caused physical, emotional, mental and psychological injuries to the victim.