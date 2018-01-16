Family of hit-and-run victim continues to push for Emmalee's Law

The family of Emmalee Jacobs along with Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds is continuing to push for new legislation regarding hit-and-runs.

Emmalee Jacobs was a 2015 Center Point-Urbana graduate who was killed during her first semester at Iowa State after being hit by a campus bus.

Benjamin Clague was the driver of the bus that hit Jacobs, he was sentenced to just 30 days in jail as a part of a plea deal.

Clague could have faced multiple years in prison if he would have been convicted of the original charges against him.

Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds is very passionate when it comes to pushing for Emmalee's Law.

"It's my position that the original intent of the Iowa hit-and-run statute is that as soon as someone realizes that they are involved in an accident they had a reporting requirement. And now it's changed to say if you didn't realize at the moment that hit the person that you hit them and it was a serious injury or death you don't have to report it and practically that's a big issue for all of us," Reynolds says.

Emmalee's Law could make it possible for harsher penalties in future hit-and-run cases.

Emmalee's father Brad Jacobs says, "We would like to encourage as many people as possible to email Chip Baltimore. We're hoping that the ambiguity of how this law was written before is more clear and concise so it's not left up to a judge's interpretation. We just want to make sure justice is fair and serves everyone. We just feel that as a society we need to take our driving privileges much more seriously."

Representative Chip Baltimore serves as the head of the Iowa Judiciary Committee.

"This is a call to action from the Story County's Attorney's Office we're asking all interested persons to contact Representative Baltimore and ask him to get this House File 428 out of the Judiciary Committee so that it can be voted on," says Reynolds.

You can read House File 428, or "Emmalee's Law" here: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=87&ba=HF428



