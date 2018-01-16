Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka donating kidney

Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka will be having surgery this Wednesday to donate one of his kidneys.

Chief Trelka said, "I am nervous, but I am ready."

He will be donating his kidney to a friend of a friend. The donation idea first came to Trelka when a former co-worker from a police department in Wisconsin became sick and thought he needed a kidney donation.

Chief Trelka said, "My old co-worker didn't need it yet, he was doing better. I then became aware that my friend's partner needed one, so I told my friend that I could help him out."

Surgery is set for Wednesday in Wisconsin.