Actor Woody Harrelson coming to University of Iowa

A celebrated actor will be coming to campus later this month in eastern Iowa, with a free film screening and discussion featuring Woody Harrelson set to happen at the University of Iowa.

The University Lecture Committee is putting on a free screening of Harrelson's movie "Lost in London." Harrelson wrote, directed and stars in the comedy alongside Owen Wilson. The longtime actor will also host a lecture following the screening, which is scheduled for the Main Lounge of the Iowa Memorial Union at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.

Harrelson is a two-time Academy Award-nominated actor, and could be coming to Iowa City with a third nomination later this month. The "Cheers," "True Detective," "The People vs. Larry Flynt," and "The Messenger" actor is garnering critical acclaim for his role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," which is likely to receive attention from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences when nominations for this year's show are announced on January 23.

