Actor Woody Harrelson coming to University of Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Actor Woody Harrelson coming to University of Iowa

Posted: Updated:
Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
Connect
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

A celebrated actor will be coming to campus later this month in eastern Iowa, with a free film screening and discussion featuring Woody Harrelson set to happen at the University of Iowa.

The University Lecture Committee is putting on a free screening of Harrelson's movie "Lost in London." Harrelson wrote, directed and stars in the comedy alongside Owen Wilson. The longtime actor will also host a lecture following the screening, which is scheduled for the Main Lounge of the Iowa Memorial Union at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.

Harrelson is a two-time Academy Award-nominated actor, and could be coming to Iowa City with a third nomination later this month. The "Cheers," "True Detective," "The People vs. Larry Flynt," and "The Messenger" actor is garnering critical acclaim for his role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," which is likely to receive attention from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences when nominations for this year's show are announced on January 23.

Read more about Harrelson's Iowa City visit.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.