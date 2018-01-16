Magical Mix Kids 19th annual charity auction set for Friday, January 26

For a 19th straight year, the ‘Magic' will come alive to help children and their families.

It's the 19th annual Magical Mix Kids auction, set for Friday night, January 26, 2018, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, in Cedar Falls.

This popular annual event will attract a crowd of more than 500, and is sure to be a fun night for all in attendance.

As always, it's sponsored and presented by the RE/MAX Home Group and Cedar Valley radio station, 93.5, The Mix.

The annual fundraiser will try to raise enough money to send 12 chronic and terminally ill Cedar Valley area children and their families on the trip of a lifetime to Disney World in Florida later this year.

Doors at the Hilton Garden Inn-Cedar Falls will open at 5 p.m. for the event. Again this year, it's anticipated there will be more than two hundred silent auction items, along with several 'Live' auction items.

The silent auction will start at 5:00 p.m. 'Free' beer tasting will help keep things exciting. The annual ‘Live' auction will start at 8:15.

Magical Mix Kids Board member, Dr. Kim Newman, has said, “The trip is not only well-deserved by the kids, it is a respite for the families. These kids deserve a week away from doctors and needles.”

The annual event is the most important fundraiser of the year for the Magical Mix Kids non-profit organization. "It's not easy raising money and it's not easy putting these things on, but when you think about the kids and you think about them meeting Mickey Mouse for the first time, that last the whole year through and even more," says Jim Coloff, founder of Magical Mix Kids and owner of radio station 93.5, The Mix.

For more information, please contact 319-232-7100, or 319-266-7100.

Tickets are on sale for just $15.00 in advance, or $ 20.00 at the door Friday night, January 26.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at either the REMAX Home Group headquarters at 3731 Pheasant Lane in Waterloo, or at 93.5 The Mix, located at 721 Shirley Street in Cedar Falls.

“Dream' sponsors this year are the RE/MAX Home Group, Deanna Wheeler, Karen Kayser, Curt Klatt, University of Iowa Community Credit Union, Veridian Credit Union, VGM and 93.5 The Mix

'Magic' Sponsors include Farmer's State Bank, the Isle Casino & Hotel-Waterloo, Chinese Medical Clinic, Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare and Fahr Beverage.

For more information about Magical Mix Kids and the mission of this local charity, visit the Magical Mix Kids website. http://www.magicalmixkids.org

You can also find Magical Mix Kids on Facebook.