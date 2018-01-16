Man stabbed in Dubuque, suspect arrested - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man stabbed in Dubuque, suspect arrested

Posted: Updated:
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Police respond to a stabbing in Dubuque.

It happened at 10:40 a.m. on the 900 block of Garfield Avenue.

As officers arrived, they encountered a truck leaving the area.  The victim, Lynn Schmitz, 52, was inside the truck suffering from stab wounds to his chest and back.

Michael Sheckles, 28, of Dubuque has been arrested. He was charged with assault with intent to inflict serious injury and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Schmitz sought treatment at Finley Hospital. He is expected to be okay.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.