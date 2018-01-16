Man stabbed in Dubuque, suspect arrested

Police respond to a stabbing in Dubuque.

It happened at 10:40 a.m. on the 900 block of Garfield Avenue.

As officers arrived, they encountered a truck leaving the area. The victim, Lynn Schmitz, 52, was inside the truck suffering from stab wounds to his chest and back.

Michael Sheckles, 28, of Dubuque has been arrested. He was charged with assault with intent to inflict serious injury and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Schmitz sought treatment at Finley Hospital. He is expected to be okay.