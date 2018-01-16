Cedar Falls crime rate up in 2017

Crime rate in Cedar Falls was up almost 12% in 2017 despite a downward five-year crime trend.

According to the crime rate report Public Safety Officer/Chief Jeff Olson released, Group A offenses such as aggravated assaults, burglaries, and robberies were up, whereas embezzlement and fraud were down. The report shows that the violent crime rate remains stable.

Group B offenses that were up included Driving Under the Influence and disorderly conduct, whereas other alcohol offenses were down.

Cedar Falls police arrested 616 males and 297 females, making up the 9% increase in arrests last year.

Attached is the Cedar Falls crime rate report for 2017.