Cedar Falls crime rate up in 2017 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls crime rate up in 2017

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Crime rate in Cedar Falls was up almost 12% in 2017 despite a downward five-year crime trend. 

According to the crime rate report Public Safety Officer/Chief Jeff Olson released, Group A offenses such as aggravated assaults, burglaries, and robberies were up, whereas embezzlement and fraud were down. The report shows that the violent crime rate remains stable. 

Group B offenses that were up included Driving Under the Influence and disorderly conduct, whereas other alcohol offenses were down.

Cedar Falls police arrested 616 males and 297 females, making up the 9% increase in arrests last year. 

Attached is the Cedar Falls crime rate report for 2017. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.