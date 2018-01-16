Cedar Valley Humane Society dealing with "massive animal rescue"

The Cedar Valley Humane Society is currently dealing with a "massive animal rescue case." The case involves hundreds of animals such as guinea pigs, rabbits, mice, and rats.

According to the Cedar Valley Humane Society's Facebook page, "dead animals in cages with living ones. Rotting food. Animals with 'DIY surgery' in progress. Hundreds (potentially thousands by the time everything is counted) of animals in a small, enclosed space."

The shelter is looking for several donations of small animal cages, bedding and food.

This is a developing story and KWWL is on the scene. We will update this as soon as we know more information. .