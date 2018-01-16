Rockwell Collins to cut nearly 100 jobs - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Rockwell Collins to cut nearly 100 jobs

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Officials with Rockwell Collins say they will discontinue their Fabrications Operations by 2019. According to the company, the Fabrications Operations division continues to operate at a financial loss over the last several years and they do not see any recovery. 

There are 105 people who work in the department and those employees will have an opportunity to apply for open positions within the company. 

