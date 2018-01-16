Two charged after breaking into, stealing from event center

Two people are facing burglary charges after breaking into and stealing from an event center.

Brian Fullhart, 34, of West Union, was stopped by police after breaking into the Echo Valley Event Center on Hwy 18 east of West Union. Fullhart was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree and Interference with Official Acts. Also arrested at the scene was 34-year-old Zoanne Fullhart, of West Union, for Interference with Official Acts.

Both were taken to the Fayette County Jail, where they were held for an initial appearance in court.