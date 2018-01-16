Chicago O'Hare reports passenger with measles, advises travelers - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Chicago O'Hare reports passenger with measles, advises travelers to use precaution

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
If you traveled through the Chicago O'Hare airport last week, and haven't been vaccinated for the measles, you might want to consider seeing your doctor.

State health officials confirmed a passenger traveling last Wednesday had measles; the disease is highly contagious.

Anyone who was in the airport last Wednesday, between 6:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., is advised to see their doctor. 

