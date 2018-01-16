Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber CEO Steve Dust to resign

Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber CEO Steve Dust announced that he will be leaving the organization he helped bring together 14 years ago.

Dust made the announcement at the regularly scheduled board of directors meeting today.

"I am not retiring, I am transitioning out of my role as CEO," said Dust. "After thoughtful consideration, I’ve come to realize that the skills needed to unify, build and develop the Alliance & Chamber over the last 14 years are very different than the skills needed to move the Alliance & Chamber to the next level. Donita [Steve’s wife] and I have decided that the best way I could serve the organization that I’ve worked to create and advance, as well as pursue the type of work that I’m best at, and most interested in, would be to leave the Alliance & Chamber.”

Dust will assist the executive committee with the search for his replacement in interim, while continuing to manager day-to-day operations and handle fundraising calls for the Alliance & Chamber's ongoing campaign.

Dust says, he and his wife hope to stay in the Cedar Valley.