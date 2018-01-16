Three West Des Moines students earn perfect ACT score

Three Iowa students got a perfect score on their ACT.

All three go to Valley High School in West Des Moines.

That's a big deal because getting the perfect score on the ACT is not easy.

Students have to prepare for four to five different subjects.

They only have three and a half hours to take it.

"Students do not realize the amount of endurance and mental focus that they have to have in order to be successful on the test. And by completing the multiple practice tests, it'll help them build up that endurance necessary as well as make them feel comfortable with the formatting of the test," Cole Fuller, with Des Moines tutoring, says.

According to the ACT, a perfect composite score is a 36. The national average is a 21.

In Iowa, the average student receives about a 22.