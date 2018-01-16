Family finds furry surprise inside vehicle - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Family finds furry surprise inside vehicle

Updated:
A family visiting a cabin, in Tennessee, finds a surprise in their car when they return.

They came back to their car and in the front seat was a bear cub honking the horn. Someone from the vehicle next to the family's car jumped out and opened the door, while momma bear was watching.

Opening the door didn't work the first time, so they had to do it a second time. Once the door was open, the baby cub ran off. 

No one was injured in the encounter. 

