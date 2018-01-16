Surgical tool found inside veteran's body 4 years after VA hospi - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Surgical tool found inside veteran's body 4 years after VA hospital procedure

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A surgical tool was recently found inside a veteran's body during an MRI.

The tool was apparently left inside the man's body four years ago during surgery, at a VA hospital in Connecticut.

It was discovered when the man started having stomach problems and dizziness. The veteran is now suing the hospital, and a state senator is calling for a detailed explanation from the VA.

A federal judge has been assigned to the case. 

