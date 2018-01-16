Special election Tuesday for Iowa House District 6

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A special election Tuesday will decide who will replace Republican Jim Carlin in the Iowa House.

Democrat Rita DeJong and Republican Jacob Bossman are competing for the District 6 seat. Carlin vacated it when he won a special election to the state Senate last month.

The heavily Republican district covers part of Sioux City, the cities of Sergeant Bluff, Bronson and Salix, and some rural areas in northern and southern Woodbury County.

Bossman lost his previous bid for District 6 post in 2016. It's DeJong's first run for elective office.

