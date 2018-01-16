Grand River Center brings in $7.6 million for Dubuque

Nearly 175,000 people used the Grand River Center in Dubuque last year, including more than 43,000 people from out of town, according to a report from the Platinum Hospitality Group.

They'll present their numbers to the Dubuque City Council tonight.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority estimates those travelers spent about $173 while they were in Dubuque, resulting in about $7.6 million in economic impact.

That number is down from 2016, when officials said visitors had a more than $9.5 million impact on the area.

President and CEO of the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation Rick Dickinson says that decrease is an anomaly, not a trend.

"One year you'll get a big convention, but they're not coming the next year, because there's a cycle to these things. So you're going to have some hills and valleys. I wouldn't be at all concerned about that," he said.

And while the Grand River Center has made a huge impact on Dubuque, Dickinson says they have to be prepared to keep up with maintenance and upgrades.

"Although it's a relatively new facility, it's approaching 15 years old. And so, the technology has changed greatly. So we have to do some upgrades to keep competitive. But, all in all, just an iconic, beautiful facility that I think everyone in the tri-state area can be proud of," he said.

Events were held on 342 days of the year--a 93 percent usage rate. Local corporate groups accounted for 186 of the 741 groups.