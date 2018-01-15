Cedar Falls plans for $271 million in projects

Cedar Falls is continuing to grow and the city is making plans to keep up with the growth. But they say it will take a hefty investment to do so; five years, $271 million dollars, 196 projects on the books.

Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown calling the plan exciting, but daunting.

"There is no slow down in sight. We are doing our best to make sure that doesn't happen. It is very exciting," said Mayor Brown.

As businesses continue to move into the area and new schools are built to accommodate growing populations, the city is focusing on major road projects.

The biggest project, the completion of University Avenue, which is slated at nearly $40 million.

Right behind University Avenue is a $32 million project to re-do Viking Road and Highway 58. The city is partnering with the Iowa DOT to build an underpass for highway traffic in and out of town.

"It is a crucial corridor now. When they first put that in, they didn't dream of the development that we would have on Viking Road. Now that it is here, we have to take the painful steps to move forward. Once that is done, there will be a lot better flow, I think, through that north and south corridor," said Mayor Brown.

Projects like flood levee improvements with a $7 million price tag are easy for many people in Cedar Falls to support.

However, when it comes to accommodating increasing traffic at South Main and Greenhill Road, some residents say it can't wait until the slated 2020 start date.

"The traffic and safety concerns in the area of Greenhill and Main have compounded over the years as the residents have waited. Aggressive residential growth has occurred and, over the next two years, substantial commercial growth will have a debilitating effect on the traffic flow in this area," said Cedar Falls resident, Penny Popp.

"It has become one of those hot spots for traffic, for growth, for problems, but I think also for solutions, which our staff is looking at," said Mayor Brown.

The FY18-FY23 Capital Improvements Program is a flexible plan. Mayor Brown says it can, and will, likely change over the next five years.

Cedar Falls has a full list of the 196 projects and the budget break down available on their website.