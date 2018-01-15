UNI's Pickford MVC Newcomer of the Week

For the second time this season University of Northern Iowa freshman guard Tywhon Pickford has been tabbed as the Missouri Valley Conference's Men's Basketball Newcomer of the Week.



The 6'4" guard from Minneapolis, Minnesota (Maple Grove HS) averaged 20.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and shot 54.5 percent from the field in a pair of Missouri Valley Conference games. For the week, Pickford made 12-of-22 shots, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range. Pickford went 11-of-13 from the free throw line in the two league games.



On Saturday against Valparaiso, Pickford poured in a career-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He was nearly perfect in the game from the field and free throw line. Pickford was 6-of-6 from the field, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range against Valparaiso. Pickford sank 7-of-8 free throws vs. the Crusaders.



Earlier in the week, Pickford tied his then career high with 18 points to go with seven rebounds at Indiana State. His layup with :10.6 seconds left tied the game vs. the Sycamores and capped a five-point run in the final 20 seconds.



Pickford is averaging 15.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in league play. He has been UNI's leading scorer in four of the six league games and the Panthers's top rebounder in its last five MVC contests.



UNI will be back in action Tuesday against the Drake Bulldogs. Tip is set for 7 p.m. in the McLeod Center.

