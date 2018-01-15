UNI's Pickford MVC Newcomer of the Week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI's Pickford MVC Newcomer of the Week

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • UNI Panthers

    Panthers

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>

For the second time this season University of Northern Iowa freshman guard Tywhon Pickford has been tabbed as the Missouri Valley Conference's Men's Basketball Newcomer of the Week.

The 6'4" guard from Minneapolis, Minnesota (Maple Grove HS) averaged 20.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and shot 54.5 percent from the field in a pair of Missouri Valley Conference games. For the week, Pickford made 12-of-22 shots, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range. Pickford went 11-of-13 from the free throw line in the two league games.

On Saturday against Valparaiso, Pickford poured in a career-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He was nearly perfect in the game from the field and free throw line. Pickford was 6-of-6 from the field, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range against Valparaiso. Pickford sank 7-of-8 free throws vs. the Crusaders.

Earlier in the week, Pickford tied his then career high with 18 points to go with seven rebounds at Indiana State. His layup with :10.6 seconds left tied the game vs. the Sycamores and capped a five-point run in the final 20 seconds.

Pickford is averaging 15.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in league play. He has been UNI's leading scorer in four of the six league games and the Panthers's top rebounder in its last five MVC contests.

UNI will be back in action Tuesday against the Drake Bulldogs. Tip is set for 7 p.m. in the McLeod Center.
 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • ISU's Wigginton wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

    ISU's Wigginton wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

    Monday, January 15 2018 10:54 PM EST2018-01-16 03:54:51 GMT

    Wigginton wins Big 12 honor

    More >>

    Wigginton wins Big 12 honor

    More >>

  • UNI's Pickford MVC Newcomer of the Week

    UNI's Pickford MVC Newcomer of the Week

    Monday, January 15 2018 10:49 PM EST2018-01-16 03:49:54 GMT

    For the second time this season University of Northern Iowa freshman guard Tywhon Pickford has been tabbed as the Missouri Valley Conference's Men's Basketball Newcomer of the Week.

    More >>

    For the second time this season University of Northern Iowa freshman guard Tywhon Pickford has been tabbed as the Missouri Valley Conference's Men's Basketball Newcomer of the Week.

    More >>

  • UNI beats Valpo 81-76 to snap 7 game losing streak

    UNI beats Valpo 81-76 to snap 7 game losing streak

    Saturday, January 13 2018 10:57 PM EST2018-01-14 03:57:54 GMT
    The UNI en's basketball team holds off Valparaiso 81-76 to snap a seven game losing streak and win its first Missouri Valley game of the season. The Panthers got career scoring games out of freshmen Tywhon Pickford (23 points/9 rebounds) and Austin Phyfe (20 points/8 rebounds). Phyfe a freshman from Waverly-Shell Rock got the start tonight ahead of senior Bennett Koch. UNI led by as many as 15 points in the first half and stretched the advantage to 23 points in the second half. The ...More >>
    The UNI en's basketball team holds off Valparaiso 81-76 to snap a seven game losing streak and win its first Missouri Valley game of the season. The Panthers got career scoring games out of freshmen Tywhon Pickford (23 points/9 rebounds) and Austin Phyfe (20 points/8 rebounds). Phyfe a freshman from Waverly-Shell Rock got the start tonight ahead of senior Bennett Koch. UNI led by as many as 15 points in the first half and stretched the advantage to 23 points in the second half. The ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.