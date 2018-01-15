MLK Day event focuses on continuing social change

On April 4, it will be 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis. Parts of the eastern Iowa community came together Monday on MLK Day to say they believe his work isn't done.

In St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, the words of Dr. King's "Mountain Top" speech were played for gatherers on Monday night during its 28th Annual Community Observance Celebration. Prior to that, a panel discussion about systematic racism and a community dinner were held.

"It's a way to bring people together from across the community. We want it to be an interfaith gathering of people, so that we can not only remember the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. but also think about what it calls us to do and be today," St. Paul's member, Karla Twedt-Bell, said. Twedt-Bell was one of the several volunteers who helped organized the event.

St. Paul's hosted the event but other churches, such as Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, also took part in the event.

Providing the keynote address was Linn County Supervisor, Stacey Walker. Walker is the first African American to hold the title for the county. Throughout his speech, Walker focused on institutional racism.

"Making our institutions better, whether it's education, law enforcement, or government, again will level the playing field for people and will better our society," Walker said, prior to his speech, about areas he believes need improvement.

Walker, like others at Monday's event, believes the efforts put forth by Dr. King are still needed in today's communities.

"He wasn't a popular man. People thought that we were moving too quickly on the race issue, and some people thought those issues didn't exist. You fast-forward to today, and you have folks who are unable to see the direct correlation or direct connection between folks like Dr. King and Colin Kaepernick, who is protesting police brutality and other disparities here in America. There's a direct link and some folks in our community are unable to see that. Some folks are unwilling to associate the current movements of social change with the same movements we were fighting back in the 50's and 60's," Walker said.

Twedt-Bell said this year's observance of MLK Day is different than those in the past.

"I think it's important now more than ever that we have these types of conversations," Twedt-Bell said.