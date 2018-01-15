Got the blues? How to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder

Medical experts say those who are feeling the winter blues, may be experiencing a more serious disorder called Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD is depression during the winter months. UnityPoint EAP Manager and licensed mental health counselor, Amanda Schara says it's not something patients should feel ashamed of. Schara says it's important for people to be aware of the symptoms.

"Basically, it's depression so symptoms of depression are going to be depressed mood, which could be feeling hopeless, feeling down, feeling depressed most time of the day, most days of the week, loss of interest, things you used to find enjoyable, no longer find enjoyable, changes in sleep, changes in appetite," said Schara.

Many say they experience the winter blues, but there is a difference between the two.

"Because it's so cold, and it's just so gloomy all the time- sometimes I feel depressed," said Schara.

What exactly causes people to feel so down during the winter? Schara says it's the lack of sunlight in the winter months. Medical experts say there's a connection between natural light and the brain's production of serotonin.

"So we're getting less light, we're less active," said Schara. "And we're socializing less which keeps us pretty isolated, which is the perfect breeding ground for depression."

To compensate for the lack of sunlight, some people choose to invest in a light therapy box which mimics the same effect. Experts say you should also pick fluorescent over LED, and white over blue light.

"I have some clients who choose to get those, like the light," said Schara. "Some have tried it, haven't really noticed a difference. In my opinion there's really no one perfect way to tackle any sort of symptom when it comes to mental health so it's finding what works for you."

Jordan Hoefer, who used to suffer from SAD, said she uses a combination of remedies to alleviate her SAD.

"I got a light box off of Amazon," said Hoefer. "It's non-UV so you have the light exposure. I think it's 10-15 minutes a day, it's indirect sunlight on your eyes and that helps increase serotonin. And essential oils really helped too. Lavender, peppermint, grapefruit is really good for seasonal depression. And exercise is one of the best things to help you create your serotonin as well."

Schara says the best remedy is counseling and therapy combined. For those might not have the time to seek those options, she says bottom line it's important to just get outside your own head and talk to someone.

For more tips on combating SAD, visit UnityPoint's website.