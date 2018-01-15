Upgraded technology helps woman hear more clearly

23-year-old Nichole Helmick was born partially deaf.

"When Nichole was two we found out for the first time that she was deaf, to the point that she was seriously deaf and as a parent you want to take all of that away from your child," says Stephanie Helmick, Nichole's Mom.

Genetics lead Nichole to have 85% hearing loss in her left ear and 72 percent loss in her right.

She heard her first bird at the age of 12 with the help of hearing aids.

"When she got out of the car she goes what is that and she got kind of scared and I was like that's a bird. We just are like okay they're birds you know, but I stood there and cried for about a half hour because she got to hear a bird," Stephanie told us.

Today Nichole got a special opportunity thanks to the Miracle Ear Foundation.

She received an upgraded pair of hearing aids.

"I'm so happy for you," Hearing Instrument Specialist Laura Popelka told Nichole and she became emotional after trying out the hearing aids.

"With the hearing aids she's going to hear nearly normal," Popelka told us.

"I actually got to hear my voice more clear for the first time," Nichole says.

Nichole hopes to spend her future following in Popelka's footsteps in hopes of helping others who struggle to hear.

"I've always wanted to do something similar to this and one day I will,there's no what if's I will do it," she says.

The Miracle Ear Foundation has been around since 1990 and they say they've helped more than 9,000 people with 16,000 hearing aids.

