Wintry weather in Dubuque

A cold January day in Dubuque.

People were bundled up, and snow blew in every which way.

Denise Williams maneuvered through the wintry mess. "It's crazy, it very cold, and the roads are bad if you're driving too fast, so I hope everyone drives safe."



Some streets were barren. The only thing in sight was the white fluffy stuff.

But, it didn't stop some from braving the sub zero wind chill. One woman peacefully walked her dog, and another person enjoyed the outdoor ice rink at Allison Henderson Park.

Meanwhile, at the Ice Fest at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, the popular Alaskan Malamutes handled the frigid weather, quite all right.

"These dogs can handle 70 below zero temperatures," said Bret Terrell, owner of Plumery Tails Malamute Ranch. "Unfortunately, we're in the Midwest where it doesn't get those extremes, but 35, 40 below wind chills, they're outside tucked up, underneath their tail and enjoying life with nothing but snow on top of them."