Three young people killed in Cedar Falls crash

We are learning more about the horrific crash from Friday that claimed three young lives.

The crash happened on busy Viking Road near the shopping center in Cedar Falls, just as people were getting out of work. Police say the driver was speeding when he lost control, hitting an SUV carrying a husband and wife and their nine-year-old daughter.

Cedar Falls Police say Elijah Showalter, 20, Daniel Delagardelle, 21, and Brady Hagenstein,16, were thrown from their car after hitting that SUV.

Witnesses told police it looked as if the car was traveling 80 miles an hour. Police say the driver and the front seat passenger were thrown from the vehicle, making it hard to determine who was driving.

Delagardelle worked at the Brass Tap in Cedar Falls, the bar's owner says he was phenomenal person and worker. Hagenstein, at the age of 16, was already an uncle.

Tracy McNamara, Showalter's aunt, says the car belonged to her nephew, but she doesn't know who was driving. She says Showalter will be missed.

"Eli was an amazing boy and man, he was always fun," said McNamara, Waterloo. "He'd come into a room and light it up...he sparkled."

Police say they don't know why the trio was speeding down Viking Road. Cedar Falls Police Chief Jeff Olson reminds everyone accidents like this are avoidable.

"We find a cause of the accident and almost every one of them, quiet frankly, they are human error and if you could just take driving a little more seriously and just be a little more careful we could avoid a lot of these accidents," said Chief Olson, Cedar Falls Police.

The accident scene was hard to look at for witnesses, first responders and family.

"It's heart wrenching...you don't wish that on anybody," said McNamara. "Parents aren't supposed to have to bury their children and these boys weren't supposed to be in an accident."

Showalter's aunt says she hopes others will learn from this tragedy.

"It could all be over in a blink of an eye," said McNamara. "Be careful because you have family that loves you unconditionally and don't put your parents through this."

Chief Olson says the state medical examiner is doing the autopsies and a toxicology tests. He says it will be a month or so before those report comes back.

Chief Olson says there is surveillance video from one of the three businesses near the crash scene that will be used in the investigation. The other family involved in the accident are all okay.

A Gofundme page has been set up for Daniel, Elijah and Brady to help with funeral costs.