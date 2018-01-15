Simone Biles says she was molested by gymnastics doctor Larry Na - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Simone Biles says she was molested by gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar

Simone Biles added her name to the list of gymnasts who say they were molested by USA Olympics team doctor Larry Nassar. 

Biles put the announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon using the '#Metoo' hashtag. 

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates. 

