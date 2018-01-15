Free home repairs to be offered in the Cedar Valley by TeenServe

Non-profit organization, TeenServe, will be in Waterloo July 8 through 14 to provide home repairs for the elderly, disabled and those with low-incomes.

The six-person TeenServe crews, which are comprised of an adult and five teens, come from all over the U.S. In total, about 400 teens and adults are expected to be in Waterloo that week. They will be staying at Central Middle School and will work on about 80 homes that are within 25 miles of the school.

“TeenServe has the ability to impact and change lives for the better. The students who are actively doing the work of Jesus will be impacted," said Publicity Coordinator, Haley Andersen. "The homeowners that are not able to otherwise do some much-needed home repairs will be impacted. The volunteers that get to serve alongside students for a week and get to lead them in this mission trip will have their lives changed."

Waterloo was host to two previous TeenServe camps, in 2003 and 2012. The work the teens did in the community had a tremendous impact, so much so that TeenServe organizers made the decision to return in 2018.

“I've been blessed to work with this incredible organization over the past 12 years in a number of different communities throughout the Midwest, including back in 2012 when they worked to bless 80 families here in the Cedar Valley and made a direct economic impact of over $350,000 in our community," said Pastor Brian King of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. "I love that TeenServe uses the tagline 'Rebuilding Homes and Refocusing Lives.' The students volunteer their time to be the hands and feet of Jesus, getting up each day to serve others in ways that they normally don't, in places they normally aren't, while making a profound impact in the lives of the homeowners they are privileged to serve."

Work on the homes will include building wheelchair ramps, carpentry, and interior and exterior painting. Everything is provided free of charge to those who qualify for the project.

"I’m so excited that the Cedar Valley gets the experience TeenServe because that’s what this community is all about - helping each other out and being the hands and feet of Christ.” said Andersen.

If you are interested in having home repairs done on your home or know of someone who could use the services, call 800-596-3498.

"Homes are beautified, friendships are built, hope is given, and everyone wins. It doesn't get any better than that!," said Pastor King.

Learn all about TeenServe here.