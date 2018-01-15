Airport warns passengers of measles - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Airport warns passengers of measles

Posted: Updated:
CHICAGO (KWWL) -

The Chicago O'Hare Airport is warning travelers, after a passenger traveling last Wednesday is confirmed with the measles. 

Officials say if you traveled through the airport and don't have your vaccination, you might want to get checked out. 

Officials say the highly contagious traveler went from terminal five to terminal one. 

It is possible the passenger went to other areas of the airport, also. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.